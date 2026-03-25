Menu
Search
Subscribe
Legal Notices

Legal Notices for 3-25-2026

By: Jennifer Benfield

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Jennifer Benfield
Jennifer Benfield
Previous article
Daniel Boone National Forest conducting controlled burn March 25 near Cumberland Falls
Next article
Opioid settlement used to fund cosmetology training program

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Arts for a Paws: raising money for local humane society

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
The second annual Arts for a Paws brought together...

Johnson accepts 28-year sentence in meth manufacturing case

Mark White Mark White -
Instead of standing trial for manufacturing methamphetamine, a Williamsburg...

McCullah appointed as new constable

Mark White Mark White -
Residents in Whitley County’s First District now have a...

Super Bull Bullriding takes over The Corbin Arena for “Best show on dirt”

Mark White Mark White -
Super Bull Professional Bullriding returned to The Corbin Arena...

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Arts for a Paws: raising money for local humane society

News 0
The second annual Arts for a Paws brought together...

Johnson accepts 28-year sentence in meth manufacturing case

News 0
Instead of standing trial for manufacturing methamphetamine, a Williamsburg...

McCullah appointed as new constable

Headline 0
Residents in Whitley County’s First District now have a...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.