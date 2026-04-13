Evelyne Katherine Prince Dupier entered this world on May 23, 1937, in Russellville, Alabama, born to Vernon Prince and Lola Thompson Prince. From those beginnings, she grew into a woman whose life was defined by compassion, service, and deep devotion to the people around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Gilbert Prince and Charles Prince, each of whom remained a cherished part of her story.

A longtime and faithful member of First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky, she was a beloved presence in her community. Her life was a reflection of her faith…steady, giving, and rooted in care for others. Her service began as a Chaplin’s Assistant in the United States Air Force. As a Registered Nurse, she dedicated much of her life to serving those in need, offering not only her skill and knowledge but also comfort, kindness, and reassurance. Nursing was not just her profession; it was an extension of her generous spirit.

Above all, she found her greatest joy in her family. She treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, creating memories filled with warmth, laughter, and love. Her home and her heart were always open, and those moments together became the foundation of a legacy that will continue for generations.

She is survived by her devoted husband of seventy years, Charles Mayer “Chuck” Dupier Jr; her three children, Chuck Dupier (Jo) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Jim Dupier (Charlotte) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Beth Dupier Nichols (Dave) of Tampa, Florida. She also leaves behind six cherished grandchildren: Jamie Dupier Davis (Matt) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Kristin Dupier Disney (Josh) of Cadiz, Kentucky, Ashley Dupier Cornett (Tyler) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Kayla Dupier Adkins (Adam) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Stephanie Nichols Hopson (Brad) of Madeira Beach, Florida, and Matthew Nichols (Lauren) of Clinton, Tennessee.

Her legacy continues through her nine beloved great-grandchildren: Jaelyn Slusher, Max Disney, Bella Bowman, Ashtin Slusher, Jaxon Adkins, Emory Adkins, Jett Hopson, Mason Cornett, and Bridget Davis. She is also survived by her brother, Fred Prince (Faye) of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; sister-in-law, Ushi Prince of Columbia, South Carolina; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and dear friends who mourn her passing and celebrate her life; including her very special friends, Donna Mauney and Jim and Dinah Taylor.

A visitation service was held at Ellison Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Kentucky on Saturday, April 11 and a private service followed for family.

Evelyne’s life was one of quiet strength, unwavering faith, and boundless love—a life that will be remembered and cherished always.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.