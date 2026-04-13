Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

KY 1259 bridge over I-75 in Whitley County scheduled for beam placement today (April 13)

By: Staff

Date:

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 advises motorists of upcoming bridge beam placement on KY 1259 over I-75 in Whitley County at mile point 26.554.

This work is part of the ongoing I-75 widening project between Exit 25 and Exit 29 in Laurel and Whitley counties. The project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow along this heavily traveled corridor.

Due to the nature of the work, bridge beams must be set using rolling roadblocks on I-75 to ensure the safety of workers and motorists.

Scheduled rolling roadblocks:

• Interstate 75 (Northbound & Southbound)

• Monday, April 13

• 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Rolling roadblocks will be conducted:

• Southbound: Beginning at Exit 29 (Laurel County)

• Northbound: Beginning at Exit 25 (Whitley County)

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by the district on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

Share
Written by:
Staff
Staff
Previous article
Local students among EKU Fall 2025 Graduates

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Local students among EKU Fall 2025 Graduates

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) recognized graduates from its six...

Update: Foul play not suspected in Southern Whitley County fire death

Mark White Mark White -
Currently no foul play is suspected in the death...

One more lesson: “It is alright to agree to disagree.”

Mark White Mark White -
As a journalist you get used to – I...

One person found dead inside southern Whitley Co. home Sunday morning

Mark White Mark White -
Officials say one person is dead after a structure...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Local students among EKU Fall 2025 Graduates

Community 0
Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) recognized graduates from its six...

Update: Foul play not suspected in Southern Whitley County fire death

Breaking News 0
Currently no foul play is suspected in the death...

One more lesson: “It is alright to agree to disagree.”

Columns 0
As a journalist you get used to – I...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.