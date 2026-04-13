KY 1259 bridge over I-75 in Whitley County scheduled for beam placement today (April 13)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 advises motorists of upcoming bridge beam placement on KY 1259 over I-75 in Whitley County at mile point 26.554.

This work is part of the ongoing I-75 widening project between Exit 25 and Exit 29 in Laurel and Whitley counties. The project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow along this heavily traveled corridor.

Due to the nature of the work, bridge beams must be set using rolling roadblocks on I-75 to ensure the safety of workers and motorists.

Scheduled rolling roadblocks:

• Interstate 75 (Northbound & Southbound)

• Monday, April 13

• 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Rolling roadblocks will be conducted:

• Southbound: Beginning at Exit 29 (Laurel County)

• Northbound: Beginning at Exit 25 (Whitley County)

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by the district on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.