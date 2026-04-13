Local students among EKU Fall 2025 Graduates

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) recognized graduates from its six academic colleges during the Fall 2025 commencement ceremonies held on Dec. 4-5, 2025 at the EKU Center for the Arts.

“With the resilience, critical thinking and compassion you’ve gained at EKU, you are ready to create a life not just of success but of significance,” said EKU President David McFaddin during the Fall 2025 graduation ceremony. “Every decision you make is a chance to shape your future with purpose.”

Out of EKU’s class of Fall 2025, 45 percent are the first in their families to attain a higher education degree. The class hails from eight countries, 34 states and 106 Kentucky counties. The top degrees awarded include psychology, social work, occupational safety, aviation and nursing.

EKU’s Fall 2025 graduates are:

Lexi C. Abney of Corbin — Psychology

Brady T. Bryant of Corbin — Biomedical Sciences

Quinton P. Botner of Corbin — Marketing

Amber G. Bullard of Corbin — Psychology

Ruby V. Carpenter of Corbin — English

Gwen F. Carter of Corbin — Computer Science

Kaylie R. Farmer of Corbin — Broadcasting and Elect Media

Zac E. Hash of Corbin — Exercise and Sport Science

Cameron D. Hendrix of Corbin — General Studies

Kim A. Hensley of Corbin — Business Administration

Wyatt L. Hurst of Corbin — Nursing

Logan R. Jones of Corbin — History

Erica R. Ledington of Corbin — Biomedical Sciences

Harrison W. Schuhmann of Corbin — Management

Billie R. Berry of Williamsburg — General Studies

Hunter P. Heath of Williamsburg — Finance

Gunner B. Thornton of Williamsburg — Political Science

Abby L. Jones of Keavy — Recreation and Park Administration

Glen D. Hinkle of Lily — Psychology

Bryan T. McDaniel of Lily — Mathematics

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) is a student-centered, comprehensive regional university dedicated to high-quality instruction, service and scholarship serving more than 15,000 students.