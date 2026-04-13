Local students among EKU Fall 2025 Graduates

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) recognized graduates from its six academic colleges during the Fall 2025 commencement ceremonies held on Dec. 4-5, 2025 at the EKU Center for the Arts.
“With the resilience, critical thinking and compassion you’ve gained at EKU, you are ready to create a life not just of success but of significance,” said EKU President David McFaddin during the Fall 2025 graduation ceremony. “Every decision you make is a chance to shape your future with purpose.”
Out of EKU’s class of Fall 2025, 45 percent are the first in their families to attain a higher education degree. The class hails from eight countries, 34 states and 106 Kentucky counties. The top degrees awarded include psychology, social work, occupational safety, aviation and nursing.
EKU’s Fall 2025 graduates are:
- Lexi C. Abney of Corbin — Psychology
- Brady T. Bryant of Corbin — Biomedical Sciences
- Quinton P. Botner of Corbin — Marketing
- Amber G. Bullard of Corbin — Psychology
- Ruby V. Carpenter of Corbin — English
- Gwen F. Carter of Corbin — Computer Science
- Kaylie R. Farmer of Corbin — Broadcasting and Elect Media
- Zac E. Hash of Corbin — Exercise and Sport Science
- Cameron D. Hendrix of Corbin — General Studies
- Kim A. Hensley of Corbin — Business Administration
- Wyatt L. Hurst of Corbin — Nursing
- Logan R. Jones of Corbin — History
- Erica R. Ledington of Corbin — Biomedical Sciences
- Harrison W. Schuhmann of Corbin — Management
- Billie R. Berry of Williamsburg — General Studies
- Hunter P. Heath of Williamsburg — Finance
- Gunner B. Thornton of Williamsburg — Political Science
- Abby L. Jones of Keavy — Recreation and Park Administration
- Glen D. Hinkle of Lily — Psychology
- Bryan T. McDaniel of Lily — Mathematics
Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) is a student-centered, comprehensive regional university dedicated to high-quality instruction, service and scholarship serving more than 15,000 students.