HeadlineNews Foley honored for 24 years of service By: Staff Date: March 26, 2026 The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department recently honored long-time deputy Dennis Foley, who is leaving the department after 24 years of service. Staff TagsDennis FoleyWhitley County Sheriff's Department Previous articleFlorida man sentenced after pleading guilty to assault of a police officer SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Florida man sentenced after pleading guilty to assault of a police officer Laurel County Grand Jury hands down eight drug-related indictments W’burg BOE works to collect taxes Whitley Co. Emergency Management reports February weather challenges Wburg Board of Education awards Going The Extra Mile Award More like thisRelated Florida man sentenced after pleading guilty to assault of a police officer Mark White - March 26, 2026 Whitley Circuit Judge Paul Winchester has sentenced an Orlando,... Laurel County Grand Jury hands down eight drug-related indictments Mark White - March 26, 2026 According to court documents, the Laurel County Grand Jury... W’burg BOE works to collect taxes Leeann Fragosa - March 26, 2026 Finance Director Dalton Sizemore presented the February tax report... Whitley Co. Emergency Management reports February weather challenges Leeann Fragosa - March 26, 2026 Emergency Management Director Jerry Rains and Opioid Response Coordinator...