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Geneva J. Siler

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Geneva J. Siler, loving mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2026.
Born on September 19, 1940, in Pineville, KY, Geneva resided in Corbin, Kentucky for the majority of her life. After a successful, dedicated career with the FBI and an educator, she enjoyed many years of well-deserved retirement as a mother and stay at home mom.
Geneva is survived by her husband, Richard Siler of Corbin, KY; her daughter, Mary Burrows (Ed) of Berea, KY; and son, Bryan Siler (Rosie) of Nicholasville, KY. She was a grandmother to Eddie Burrows, Marshal Siler, and Madison Siler; her siblings, David Jackson of London, KY and Etta Brock of Nicholasville, KY.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Hazel Jackson; her son, James Siler; and brother, Earl Jackson.
Geneva’s love and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service for Geneva was Monday, April 6, at Croley Funeral Home, in Williamsburg. Following the service, a graveside ceremony was held at Siler Cemetery on Mud Creek.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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