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Damon Powers

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Damon Powers on April 12, 2026.
Damon, a man of great integrity and strength, leaves behind an indelible legacy of love and leadership. His unwavering dedication to his family and friends was a testament to his character, a trait that will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
Damon’s memory will be carried on by his beloved wife, Renata Powers; and his children, Chris, Kirby, Jared, Bradley, and Laura Powers. He was a cherished grandfather to Charles Fritts, and a loving son to Barbara Leach; his brothers, Kevin, Joy, Derrick, and Trevor Powers; and his sisters, Tamera Silcon, Chrystal Rutherford, and Melody Harmon will continue to honor his spirit. He held a special place in his heart for his numerous nieces and nephews; and his extended family and friends whose lives he touched in countless ways.
He was preceded in death by his father, Damon Powers Sr; his brother, Brian Power; his daughter, Vanessa Powers; and his grandson, Keaton Mahoy.
Damon’s life was a beacon of love and strength for his family, and his loss will be deeply felt by all. He lived his life with purpose, always prioritizing the happiness and wellbeing of his loved ones. His life was a testament to the power of love, resilience, and unwavering dedication to family.
Please consider sharing your fondest memories of Damon and uploading photos to his memorial page. Your stories and photos will serve as a comforting reminder of the wonderful man he was, and the extraordinary life he lived. We invite all who knew and loved Damon to celebrate his life by sharing their memories, laughter, and love.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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