Moonbow Nights returns to Corbin

A familiar Corbin event is making a comeback after an absence of five or six years.

“Moonbow Nights will be the last Thursday of the month. There will be live music and local foods. It is family friendly,” said Corbin Downtown Director Jacob Roan.

Roan said that Moonbow Nights was discontinued around the time of the pandemic, but he couldn’t remember an exact year.

“It is time to bring it back. We want more activity downtown. We want more live music events in Corbin. We just want to add to the vibe that is already happening downtown. It is more opportunities for people to get out,” Roan said.

The event is free. The city is currently looking for sponsors for Moonbow Nights.

Dates for Moonbow Nights this year are May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29.