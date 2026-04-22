News Grand jury indicts couple for reportedly abusing five children By: Mark White Date: April 22, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Corbin couple Monday for allegedly abusing five children. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsallegedly abusing five childrenBrittany J. HarpRyan T. HamblinWhitley County indictments Previous articleKy. Splash will continue advertising in Knoxville SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Ky. Splash will continue advertising in Knoxville Golden Family Reunion celebrates 30 years with gathering Deloris Ann (Hicks) Day Rosie Alice Bunch Harris Ernest W. Wagoner More like thisRelated Ky. Splash will continue advertising in Knoxville Staff - April 21, 2026 If you look at the vehicles in the Kentucky... Golden Family Reunion celebrates 30 years with gathering Staff - April 21, 2026 The Golden Family Reunion will celebrate its 30th year... Deloris Ann (Hicks) Day Linda Carpenter - April 20, 2026 Deloris Ann (Hicks) Day, age 68, of Pioneer, Tennessee... Rosie Alice Bunch Harris Linda Carpenter - April 20, 2026 Rosie Alice Bunch Harris, age 99, of the Gausdale...