Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: August 26, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Court Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleCorbin Redhound Soccer wins 2A Region Section 7 championship SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin Redhound Soccer wins 2A Region Section 7 championship Marriage Licenses Deeds Corbin, W’burg kick off regular season with wins Laurel Co. Grand Jury indicts former acting American Legion Post 88 Commander, two others More like thisRelated Corbin Redhound Soccer wins 2A Region Section 7 championship Jennifer K. Perkins - August 26, 2026 Photos by Darrin Spencer The Corbin Redhounds are the... Marriage Licenses Mark White - August 26, 2026 Autumn Nicole Edwards, 22, of Williamsburg, a factory worker,... Deeds Mark White - August 26, 2026 Melinda Clark, Executrix of the Estate of Henrietta Duke,... Corbin, W’burg kick off regular season with wins Jennifer K. Perkins - August 26, 2026 It took Corbin (pictured above) approximately 12 seconds to...