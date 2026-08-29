Starting in 2017, the MLB started hosting a MLB game in Williamsport, PA. This year we had a match up between two first place teams, the Atlanta Braves vs the Milwaukee Brewers. This game was a close one. Here is my recap of the 2026 Little League Classic.

First, I want to mention the pitching in the game. The match up we saw was the Braves Tyler Mahle vs the Brewers Shane Drohan. First, Tyler Mahle was amazing for Atlanta, he pitched 5 innings letting up 6 hits, and 1 earned run, while getting out of countless jams. For Drohan, he pitched solidly, letting up 8 hits and letting up 2 runs, while walking 3. The Atlanta bullpen held up, as Fuentes, Lee, and Iglesias let up one run in four innings and kept the Brewers to weak contact as they only struck out 2 batters as a whole.

Next, we will get into the actual game starting in the second. Where to lead off the inning Ozzie Albies singled on a ground ball to shortstop. After Drake Baldwin struck out, Lane Thomas singled on a line drive to center. After that, Mauricio Dubón hits a ground rule double so Ozzie Albies scored and it is now 1-0 Braves. After an Austin Riley walk, Murphy popped out and Harris II struck out to end the top of the second. To begin the bottom of the inning, Mahle struck out Jake Bauers. And after a pair of singles from Andrew Vaughn and Christian Yelich, Joey Ortiz walked to bring the bases loaded and 1 out. After a Garrett Mitchell strikeout, David Hamilton lines out to Ronald Acuna Jr. who made a nice sliding grab for the Braves.

After that we will go to the bottom of the 3rd where after a Jackson Chourio ground out Bryce Turang singled on a line drive to right. After Contreras grounded out to send Turang to second. Jake Bauers singled to right and Scored Turang making it 1-1.

To start off the 4th , Drake Baldwin doubled to center. After the Baldwin double, Lane Thomas singled to send Baldwin to 3rd. After back to back outs from Dubón and Riley, Sean Murphy singles and Baldwin scores. After that Harris II flies out to center.

Next, in the top of the 6th, following a Lane Thomas ground out and a Mauricio Dubón walk, Austin Riley singles on a line drive to left sending Dubón to 3rd, Riley would then go on to steal 2nd base. After Sean Murphy strikes out, Michael Harris II reaches on a fielding error by the 1st baseman, Dubón would score on that play making it 3-1 Atlanta. After that Acuña Jr. would line out to left.

Next, in the bottom of the 8th, after a Vaughn fly out, Christian Yellich would double on a line drive in the gap. After an Ortiz strike out, Luis Lara tripled to right scoring Yelich making it 3-2 Atlanta, after that Iglesias can in a struck out Sánchez.

Finally in the 9th to lead off the inning Michael Harris II lead off the inning with a solo bomb to right field, extending the Braves lead to 4-2. After that not much would happen in the 9th as Acuña jr. would ground out, Olson would strike out, and Albies would fly out. In the bottom left of the 9th the Brewers would get things going with a lead off single by Jackson Chourio, with a passed ball sending Chourio to second, and Bryce Turang walked. After Contarias flies out sending Chourio to 3rd. Jake Bauers would ground out into a double play, in which the Brewers would challenge would be unsuccessful, the Braves win 4-2.

In conclusion, this years Little League classic was a close one with both team battling back and forth. However, in the end it would be the Braves who would pull away this year. This is my recap of the 2026 Little League Classic.