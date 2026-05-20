Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Six-time convicted felon, registered sex offender indicted in child porn case

By: Mark White

Date:

The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted an Ohio man on child pornography related charges Monday.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Whitley County Colonels are 50th District baseball champs

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Whitley County Colonels are 50th District baseball champs

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
The Whitley County Colonels baseball team is the 2026...

Lawsuits

Mark White Mark White -
Johnathon Casey Bowen vs. June Paul and Nicholas Posiad...

Marriage Licenses

Mark White Mark White -
Samantha Ann Cox, 24, of Woodbine, a RN, and...

Deeds

Mark White Mark White -
21st Mortgage Corporation to William M. Stewart III and...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Whitley County Colonels are 50th District baseball champs

Baseball 0
The Whitley County Colonels baseball team is the 2026...

Lawsuits

Lawsuits 0
Johnathon Casey Bowen vs. June Paul and Nicholas Posiad...

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses 0
Samantha Ann Cox, 24, of Woodbine, a RN, and...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.