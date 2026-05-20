News Six-time convicted felon, registered sex offender indicted in child porn case By: Mark White Date: May 20, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted an Ohio man on child pornography related charges Monday. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsAndy S. Salomichild pornography related chargesCourtnetVirgil Edward Larson JrWhitley County Grand Jury Previous articleWhitley County Colonels are 50th District baseball champs SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley County Colonels are 50th District baseball champs Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Deeds Whitley Co. now has new clerk, Harrison wins by 819 vote margin More like thisRelated Whitley County Colonels are 50th District baseball champs Jennifer K. Perkins - May 20, 2026 The Whitley County Colonels baseball team is the 2026... Lawsuits Mark White - May 20, 2026 Johnathon Casey Bowen vs. June Paul and Nicholas Posiad... Marriage Licenses Mark White - May 20, 2026 Samantha Ann Cox, 24, of Woodbine, a RN, and... Deeds Mark White - May 20, 2026 21st Mortgage Corporation to William M. Stewart III and...