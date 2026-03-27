W’burg educators work to prepare students for upcoming KSA testing

Williamsburg City School Principal Ashley Partin outlined how the district is preparing students for the upcoming Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) during the Williamsburg Board of Education’s March 17 meeting.

Board members were shown sample question formats, such as drag-and-drop, multiple-select and matching that are embedded in summative and formative assessments throughout the year to familiarize students with what they will encounter on the KSA exam.

The district also implemented a writing boot camp that has focused on aligning grading rubrics to ensure students have the necessary writing skills.

Preparation spans all grade levels.

“Even as low as first grade, you will see our students doing writing journals that are preparing them for these assessments,” said Partin. “Getting down into those primary grade levels of starting to build those skills that they’re going to encounter and need later on.”

Partin also updated board members on the upcoming Jacket Family Conferences, scheduled for March 26. Families will receive a report card and a MAP growth report reflecting fall and winter scores, and teachers will set individual growth goals for spring. Parents will be reminded that MAP testing is scheduled for April 13—17. High school students will receive information on graduation requirements, course pathways and senior events, and middle and high school students will receive a missing assignment report.

“This is evidence of our hard work,” said Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper. “I want the public to understand. This is also evidence that we listen. We have heard since the beginning of the year that parents want more communication about their learning.”