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Whitley BOE recognizes essay contest winners

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Several Whitley County students were honored as essay contest winners at the Whitley County Board of Education meeting on March 19.

Trinity Hill, a sixth-grade student at Whitley County East Elementary School, was recognized by the Williamsburg Whitley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for her American History essay about a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Her essay won both the district and state contests in her division and will advance to the DAR national essay contest.

Presley Vermillion, a fifth-grade student at Oak Grove Elementary School, was recognized by the Williamsburg Whitley Chapter of the DAR for winning the district award for her American History essay.

Preslie Payne, a fifth-grade student at Whitley County East Elementary School, was named the fifth-grade essay contest winner for her submission to the Whitley Area Retired Teacher Association (WARTA) Grandparent Essay Contest. Her essay will advance to the state competition as one of 17 selected from throughout Kentucky.

Krislyn Smith, a Whitley County High School senior, was recognized as both a district and state winner for the DAR Good Citizenship essay.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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