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Williamsburg names new high school baseball coach

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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A familiar face will lead the Williamsburg Jacket baseball program next spring. School officials announced Jasiah Baskett as the new head coach on social media on June 26.

This spring, Baskett served as the team’s pitching coach. In addition to his role on the diamond, he also served as a substitute teacher.

Baskett is originally from Elizabeth, New Jersey. He played college baseball at Union College of New Jersey and the University of Delaware.

Prior to making the trip to Williamsburg, Baskett spent four seasons as an assistant coach with Elizabeth Minuteman and served as an assistant coach for the Randolph Chiefs of the MCBL Collegiate Summer Baseball League.

In the social media post, school officials said, “Coach Baskett is passionate about building a baseball program centered on hard work, discipline, accountability, and family. Since arriving in Williamsburg, he has been incredibly grateful for the relationships he has built and has found a true home away from home.”

Baskett takes over the program after Brennan Patrick was terminated following the 2026 season.

Several players showed their support for Patrick at a recent Williamsburg Board of Education meeting asking for the decision to be reconsidered. During the May 27 meeting, Williamsburg Superintendent Tabitha Housekeeper told attendees, “As a district, we are committed to making decisions that align with the long-term needs of the district while also considering factors such as staffing allocations, certifications, program needs and budgetary responsibilities.”

She continued, “We appreciate Coach Patrick’s service and dedication to our students and baseball program, and we remain committed to providing positive opportunities and support for all student-athletes moving forward.”

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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