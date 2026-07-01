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Emma Panzy Campbell

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Emma Panzy Campbell, a beloved friend, neighbor, and cherished member of her community, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2026. She was a kind and caring soul whose warmth touched the lives of many.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Milton and Mary Hyder; her beloved husband, Noble “Toby” Campbell; her son, Jeffrey Campbell; and a special nephew Jon A. Hyder.
Emma is survived by her brother, John Hyder and his wife Marta; her son, Douglas Campbell and his wife, Kathy; nephew, John Milton Hyder; as well as special friends, Lena Hill, Joe and Karen Askins, and Melinda Barton, along with a host of other relatives and friends who will forever cherish her memory.
Emma spent several years at Barbourville Nursing Home, where she made wonderful friendships with both staff and residents. Her kindness and caring continued to shine, and she became a treasured part of the nursing home community.
One of her greatest gifts was her ability to care for others. She opened her home and her heart as a foster mother to so many children, providing love, comfort, and a safe place for those who needed it. The compassion she showed through her fostering reflected the generous spirit she carried throughout her life.
Emma will be remembered for her loving heart, her generosity, her green thumb, and the way she made those around her feel like family. She leaves behind many precious memories and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Wednesday, July 1, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating.
Visitation will be from 12 PM, until the funeral hour on Wednesday, July 1, at the Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg Kentucky.
The burial will follow the service at the Lawson-Campbell Cemetery on Flat Creek Road.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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