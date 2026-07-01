News Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four for reportedly not paying child support By: Mark White Date: July 1, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted four people Friday for allegedly not paying their child support. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsfailed to make court-ordered child support paymentsflagrant non-supportKnox County Grand Jury Previous articleEmma Panzy CampbellNext articleJudge sends Whitley County strangulation case to grand jury SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Rockholds woman agrees to 13-year prison sentence Judge sends Whitley County strangulation case to grand jury Emma Panzy Campbell Williamsburg names new high school baseball coach Local crews assist with rescue during weekend flash flooding More like thisRelated Rockholds woman agrees to 13-year prison sentence Mark White - July 1, 2026 A Rockholds woman has agreed to spend over 10... Judge sends Whitley County strangulation case to grand jury Mark White - July 1, 2026 A Whitley district court judge found probable cause Monday... Emma Panzy Campbell Linda Carpenter - July 1, 2026 Emma Panzy Campbell, a beloved friend, neighbor, and cherished... Williamsburg names new high school baseball coach Jennifer K. Perkins - July 1, 2026 A familiar face will lead the Williamsburg Jacket baseball...