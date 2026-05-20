Elliotte wins sheriff’s race by 381-vote margin

Incumbent Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte is getting another four years in office.

Elliotte defeated former Kentucky State Police Trooper and current Williamsburg School Resource Officer Scott Bunch by a 381-vote margin to win his second term in office.

“I just think the good people stood up and voted and saw through all the negativity the other side was trying to throw at us,” Elliotte said Tuesday evening.

Elliotte said he was a little surprised by the margin of victory thinking it would be a bit larger.

“I am excited to represent Whitley County for another four years,” Elliotte said.

As for Elliotte’s goals for his new term in office, Elliotte said he is going to continue building the department like he did from ground up four years ago.

“I am looking forward to it,” Elliotte said.

During the May 2022 Primary Election, Elliotte received 2,060 votes to Bunch’s 1,513 votes and then Third-District Constable Jim Thornton’s 1,495 votes to win the May Primary.

After winning the Republican Primary four years ago, Elliotte went on to handily defeat two write-in candidates in the 2022 November General Election to become sheriff.

No democratic candidates filed to run for sheriff this year. This means Elliotte will be uncontested in the November General Election barring a write-in challenge.

Bunch thanked his supporters through a social media post Tuesday night.

“Tonight we came up short but I am extremely grateful for every single vote, yard sign, and encouraging word. I would personally like to thank those who stood by me the most during this campaign trail and worked tirelessly in the evenings and weekend. We may not have won but we shared our vision and our voices were heard. I hope for nothing but blessings for our county and newly elected officials,” Bunch wrote.