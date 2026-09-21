Cathy Jane Lawson, age 69, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2026, at her home.

Born on December 8, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Ulyess Stidham and Violet Stidham.

Cathy dedicated over 35 years of her life to helping others as a nurse for Professional Home Health Care. She was a faithful member of the Brick Plant Church of God, where she taught Sunday School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sheena Fay Vazzana and Angela Elaine Scott; her brothers, Rickey Nelson Halcomb and Michael Reed Cornett; as well as her great-grandson, Bellamy Johnson.

She is survived by her two sons, Clint Lawson (Amanda) and Jasen Lawson (Patricia), both of Williamsburg, Kentucky. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren Danielle Asher (Tyler), Gracie Lawson, Melinda Lawson, Clerisa Lawson (she gave special care everyday until her passing), Angel Johnson (Johnny), Zac Lawson, Summer Lawson, and Rachel Lawson; as well as four great-grandchildren, Carson Asher, Amelia Asher, Payton Asher, and Mallory Johnson; additionally, she is survived by her siblings, Otis Ray Halcomb (Louise) of Harlan, KY, Patricia Hill (Jimmy) of Harlan, KY, Lisa Jean Hogg (Larry) of Boone County; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing, Sheena Fay Vazzana, Rickey Nelson Halcomb, Michael Reed Cornett, and Angela Elaine Scott.

Funeral service was Saturday, September 19 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Mark Lawson officiating.

Interment followed at Snyder Vermillion Cemetery in Fairview, Kentucky.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.