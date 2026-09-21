Menu
Search
Subscribe
Obituaries

Patricia Lyn Hubbard Weaver

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Patricia Lyn Hubbard Weaver, 47, affectionately known as Patty, passed away on September 8, 2026.
She was born in Jellico, TN, on July 10, 1979, of Williamsburg, KY. Patty was a thoughtful and loving individual, who touched the lives of many with her kindness and generosity.
Patty is survived by her loving husband, Michael Weaver of Williamsburg, KY; her siblings, Ruth Hubbard of Woodbine, KY and Hobart Hubbard of Canadatown; her nieces, Nakita Meadors (Charlie) of Woodbine, KY, and Megan Barnhill (Matt) of Corbin, KY; her great-nephew, Jayson Meadors of Woodbine, KY; her adopted by love siblings, Marilyn Campbell, Polly Rose (David), Andrew Bolton (Erin), Craig Bolton, and Ronald Canada (Anissa; and her beloved cat, Thomas. She is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobart and Myrtle Hubbard; her grandparents, Uhlas and Edna Canada, and John and Sally Hubbard; and her great-nephew, Marshall Barnhill.
Funeral service was Monday, September 14, at Canadatown Holiness Church with Rev. Ronald Canada and Greg Hubbard officiating.
Burial followed at Canadatown Cemetery in Williamsburg.
In honor of Patty’s thoughtful and loving nature, we invite you to share your fondest memories and upload photos to her memorial page. Let us remember and celebrate the life of Patricia Weaver, a woman who truly made a difference in the world around her.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family for funeral services.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Share
Posted by:
Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
Previous article
Cathy Jane Lawson
Next article
John Kanter

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jennifer Jana McKeehan

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Jennifer Jana McKeehan, age 59, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed...

Benny Garrett

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Benny Garrett, age 76, of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away...

Barbara Kay Perkins

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Barbara Kay Perkins, age 73, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed...

Larry Lee Helton

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Larry Lee Helton, 70, of Rockholds, Kentucky, passed away...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Jennifer Jana McKeehan

Obituaries 0
Jennifer Jana McKeehan, age 59, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed...

Benny Garrett

Obituaries 0
Benny Garrett, age 76, of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away...

Barbara Kay Perkins

Obituaries 0
Barbara Kay Perkins, age 73, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.