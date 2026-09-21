Patricia Lyn Hubbard Weaver, 47, affectionately known as Patty, passed away on September 8, 2026.

She was born in Jellico, TN, on July 10, 1979, of Williamsburg, KY. Patty was a thoughtful and loving individual, who touched the lives of many with her kindness and generosity.

Patty is survived by her loving husband, Michael Weaver of Williamsburg, KY; her siblings, Ruth Hubbard of Woodbine, KY and Hobart Hubbard of Canadatown; her nieces, Nakita Meadors (Charlie) of Woodbine, KY, and Megan Barnhill (Matt) of Corbin, KY; her great-nephew, Jayson Meadors of Woodbine, KY; her adopted by love siblings, Marilyn Campbell, Polly Rose (David), Andrew Bolton (Erin), Craig Bolton, and Ronald Canada (Anissa; and her beloved cat, Thomas. She is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobart and Myrtle Hubbard; her grandparents, Uhlas and Edna Canada, and John and Sally Hubbard; and her great-nephew, Marshall Barnhill.

Funeral service was Monday, September 14, at Canadatown Holiness Church with Rev. Ronald Canada and Greg Hubbard officiating.

Burial followed at Canadatown Cemetery in Williamsburg.

In honor of Patty’s thoughtful and loving nature, we invite you to share your fondest memories and upload photos to her memorial page. Let us remember and celebrate the life of Patricia Weaver, a woman who truly made a difference in the world around her.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family for funeral services.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.