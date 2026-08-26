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I-75 crash near 33-mile marker shuts down traffic in both directions

By: Mark White

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Kentucky State Police are advising I-75 is shut down in both directions between Exit 29 and Exit 38 in Laurel County. The cause of the shutdown is a serious collision involving several commercial motor vehicles. One commercial vehicle was reportedly on fire.

The crash occurred at approximately 1 p.m. near the 33-mile marker. Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Northbound and southbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto US-25. Expect significant delays and congestion. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes if traveling this afternoon.
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Mark White
Mark White
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