I-75 crash near 33-mile marker shuts down traffic in both directions

Kentucky State Police are advising I-75 is shut down in both directions between Exit 29 and Exit 38 in Laurel County. The cause of the shutdown is a serious collision involving several commercial motor vehicles. One commercial vehicle was reportedly on fire.
The crash occurred at approximately 1 p.m. near the 33-mile marker. Kentucky State Police are investigating.
Northbound and southbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto US-25. Expect significant delays and congestion. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes if traveling this afternoon.