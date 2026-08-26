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Whitley Co. and Lynn Camp look for ways to continue building

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Gallery photos by John Crisologo

Both Whitley County and Lynn Camp suffered losses during the first regular season games.

Whitley County fell to Knox Central High School at home 2-42. The Colonels threw for 48 yards and rushed for 65. The Panthers, on the other, hand threw for 164 yards and rushed for 136.

Lynn Camp lost its first contest on the road, 0-55, to Jellico.

Prior to the season, Lynn Camp Head Coach Allen Mitchell acknowledged that his team was small and had limited depth, but with the start of school on Aug. 24, he says he is anticipating more students joining his squad soon.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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