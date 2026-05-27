Legal Notices for 5-27-2026

CITY OF CORBIN SURPLUS – PUBLIC AUCTION

The City of Corbin will conduct a Public Auction on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. The auction will be held in the parking lot at The Corbin Arena located at 500 Arena Drive, off Cumberland Falls Highway. You may view the auction items beginning at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the auction. A list of items to be auctioned can be picked up in the City Clerk’s office at 805 S. Main Street, Corbin, KY. 40701 or please visit the City’s website at corbin-ky.gov. For more information, contact Chief Rusty Hedrick at 606-528-1122 or Public Works Director Jeff Nantz 606-523-6530.

Equipment/vehicles are sold as is. You must have cash or a cashier’s check of payment in full on the day of the sale. Equipment/Vehicles must be removed from the property within a week of the sale. ALL SALES ARE FINAL.

SAMMIE ISAAC

AUCTIONEERS

KENTUCKY BOARD OF AUCTIONEERS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for six (6) pickup trucks will be accepted by the City Utilities Commission of Corbin at its offices located at 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 until June 5th, 2026 @ 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 PM CDT) and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

Copies of the specifications may be obtained at the office of the City Utilities Commission at 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701, (606)528-4026.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty (60) days after the closing time scheduled for the receipt of bids.

The City Utilities Commission (CUC) reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any and all bids, and to select the bid that is in the best interest of CUC.

PUBLIC NOTICE

WHITLEY COUNTY FISCAL COURT

REQUEST FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court will be accepting SEALED bids for the Asphalt Material (Surface, Binder & Base), Culvert (Plastic & Metal), Stone, RS-2 Oil, & On &Off-Road Fuel. Bids will be accepted up to and opened at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 15, 2026 in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room. Bids will be awarded during the regular meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

Beginning May 27, 2026, bid sheets may be picked up at the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s Office or may be mailed/E-mailed to prospective bidders by contacting the office at (606) 549-6000. Mark SEALED envelopes as noted in Request for Bid.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities, and kick backs are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the specified date and time will be returned to the bidder unopened.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any formality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based on availability, service, and in the best interest for the public safety of the citizens of Whitley County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

NOTICE OF VACANT WILLIAMSBURG INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

BOARD OF EDUCATION SEAT

The Williamsburg Independent School Board of Education is seeking applications for appointment to fill a vacancy in the District-at-Large seat on the School Board. This appointment will be effective until the next November regular election.

Responsibilities of Board Members include :

setting policy to govern the District

hiring/evaluating the Superintendent

levying taxes and adopting the District budget

Board members must :

Be at least 24 years old and a Kentucky citizen for the last three years;

Be a registered voter in the particular District of the vacancy;

Have completed the 12th grade or have a GED certificate;

Meet all other legal qualifications (KRS 160.180); and

Complete the required annual in-service training.

Applications are available at the Office of the Superintendent located at: 84 North 10th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769, or online at wburg.kyschools.us.

Completed applications should be hand-delivered to the Office of the Superintendent by 4 pm on June 4, 2026.

INSPECTION PERIOD

FOR THE PROPERTY TAX ASSESSMENT ROLL

The Whitley County real property tax roll will be open for inspection from May 23rd through June 8th, 2026 under the supervision of the property valuation administrator (PVA) or one of the deputies, any person may inspect the tax roll.

This is the January 1, 2026 assessment on which state, county, and school taxes for 2026 will be due about September 15, 2026.

The tax roll is in the office of the property valuation administrator in the county courthouse and may be inspected between the hours 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Any taxpayer desiring to appeal an assessment on real property made by the PVA must first request a conference with the PVA office. Conferences may be held via videoconference, where available, or by telephone; or you may exchange correspondence requesting a conference with the PVA via email or fax. You will be instructed on the best method of submitting your documentation after contacting our office regarding your request to have a conference. The PVA office is located at: 200 Main Street 2nd Floor Courthouse Williamsburg, Ky.

Any taxpayer still aggrieved by an assessment on real property, after the conference with the PVA or designated deputy, may appeal to the county board of assessment appeals.

Any taxpayer failing to appeal to the county board of assessment appeals, or failing to appear before the board, either in person or by designated representative, will not be eligible to appeal directly to the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals.

Ronnie Moses

Property Valuation Administrator, Whitley County

amber.angel@ky.gov

WEBSITE: http://qpublic.net/ky/whitley/