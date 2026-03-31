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London mayor indicted by grand jury

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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A Laurel County Grand Jury indicted London Mayor Randall Weddle Tuesday on four counts of excessive campaign contributions.

According to officials with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, Weddle is facing two counts of campaign contribution restriction/expenditure limits for reportedly contributing more than $2,000, indexed for inflation, to the Andy Beshear for Governor campaign during one election.

The grand jury indicted Weddle on two additional counts of campaign contribution restriction/expenditure limits after he reportedly contributed more than $5,000 to the Kentucky Democratic Party in one year.

The charges are Class D felonies.

For a more in-depth story, pick up the April 1 edition of the News Journal.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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