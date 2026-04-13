ColumnsMark White One more lesson: “It is alright to agree to disagree.” By: Mark White Date: April 13, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Previous articleOne person found dead inside southern Whitley Co. home Sunday morningNext articleUpdate: Foul play not suspected in Southern Whitley County fire death SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Tommy R. Freeman Mason Tyler Scott Marlow Evelyne Katherine Prince Dupier KY 1259 bridge over I-75 in Whitley County scheduled for beam placement today (April 13) Local students among EKU Fall 2025 Graduates More like thisRelated Tommy R. Freeman Linda Carpenter - April 13, 2026 Tommy R. Freeman, age 76, of Rockholds, KY, passed... Mason Tyler Scott Marlow Linda Carpenter - April 13, 2026 Mason Tyler Scott Marlow, age 17, of Duff, Tennessee... Evelyne Katherine Prince Dupier Linda Carpenter - April 13, 2026 Evelyne Katherine Prince Dupier entered this world on May... KY 1259 bridge over I-75 in Whitley County scheduled for beam placement today (April 13) Staff - April 13, 2026 The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 advises motorists...