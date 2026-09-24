Lynn Camp “experienced a lot of growth” despite 26-0 loss to Jackson Co.

“I really feel like we had our best week of practice last week, and it really showed on the field,” said Lynn Camp Football Head Coach Allen Mitchell. “Even though the score is probably not indicative of how the game went, I really feel like we experienced a lot of growth for the first time.”

The Wildcats lost 26-0 on the road to Jackson County on Sept. 18.

Mitchell said that growth was evident in his team’s attention to detail.

“The biggest thing with our guys is not the lack of ability, but it’s been attention to details – the little things that make you so much better,” Mitchell explained. “Sometimes with younger players, it’s hard for them to see that bigger picture. I think our guys, offensively and defensively both – our whole operation, from just about every aspect improved significantly from previous weeks.”

In Friday’s match up, quarterback Josh Jody threw for 78 yards. Conner Mabe was on the other side of the throws more often than not. The four passes he caught accounted for 76 of Jody’s 78 yards.

On defense, the team made 48 tackles including 25 solo tackles. Mabe lead the team with 5 solo tackles while Jayce Sears and Blake Partin lead the team for total tackles with seven apiece.

On Sept. 25, the Wildcats will take on Middlesboro at home. Middlesboro is currently 4-0 on the season.