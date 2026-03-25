HeadlineNews McCullah appointed as new constable By: Mark White Date: March 25, 2026 Residents in Whitley County’s First District now have a new constable. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsIncumbent First-District Constable Lonnie FoleyTimothy McCullahWhitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr.Whitley County’s First District Previous articleSuper Bull Bullriding takes over The Corbin Arena for “Best show on dirt”Next articleJohnson accepts 28-year sentence in meth manufacturing case SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Arts for a Paws: raising money for local humane society Johnson accepts 28-year sentence in meth manufacturing case Super Bull Bullriding takes over The Corbin Arena for “Best show on dirt” Nighttime lane closure scheduled on I-75 northbound in Whitley County Opioid settlement used to fund cosmetology training program More like thisRelated Arts for a Paws: raising money for local humane society Leeann Fragosa - March 25, 2026 The second annual Arts for a Paws brought together... Johnson accepts 28-year sentence in meth manufacturing case Mark White - March 25, 2026 Instead of standing trial for manufacturing methamphetamine, a Williamsburg... Super Bull Bullriding takes over The Corbin Arena for “Best show on dirt” Mark White - March 25, 2026 Super Bull Professional Bullriding returned to The Corbin Arena... Nighttime lane closure scheduled on I-75 northbound in Whitley County Staff - March 25, 2026 The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 advises motorists...